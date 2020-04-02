DANVILLE — Pet owners in need of food can get it for free at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA, along Bloom Road.
The cat and dog food will be available from noon to 6 p.m. on April 4 for curbside pickup. Staff and volunteers will load the food into vehicles while clients remain in their cars to maintain social distancing, shelter manager Kristian Szwast said.
This special food pantry is being held in response to the COVID-19 crisis, she said.
"We are lifting the application process to help as many families as we can during these hard times. Clients should be aware that we will be returning to the regular application process once the mandated COVID-19 protocols are lifted. The regular application process would require proof of spay or neuter, a completed application and proof of low income such as SSI, unemployment, SNAP, Medicaid, etc.," she said.
The pantry, which includes the application process, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 4.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE