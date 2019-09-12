DANVILLE — The Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius have impacted students, seniors and spiritual life for 100 years in Danville and beyond.
The sisters, who are celebrating being in Danville 100 years this year, will hold a special liturgy in their basilica at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a reception and open house, said General Superior Sister Michael Ann.
There are 42 members of the sisters in Danville. Sisters from other orders also live at Maria Hall, the home for retired sisters and a hospice and on the St. Cyril complex, which is the former Grove Mansion along Railroad Street. The sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius, founded in 1909 in Scranton, arrived in Danville in 1919.
Many of the sisters are originally from other states, but underwent their training in Danville. Some are alumni of St. Cyril Academy, a high school for girls, that had been on the complex grounds.
St. Cyril Academy
The academy is now a preschool and kindergarten, where Sister Donna Marie serves as principal. She was a St. Cyril Academy graduate and is in her 16th year as principal. She is originally from Stratford, Conn.
"I love it at the school. The children make me smile and they have so much energy. I hope to continue as long as I can," Marie said. The school has an enrollment of 40 from Danville, Bloomsburg, Elysburg and Lewisburg and students from varied religions.
When Sister Donna Marie taught at St. Cyril, her Raggedy Ann Players performed at area elementary schools. More than 2,000 students came to see shows every year in Danville, which were put on by St. Cyril high school students. She directs a summer stage program open to 5- and 6-year-olds and ages 7-12.
Senior citizen facilities
The sisters operate senior citizen facilities in the Danville area. Maria Joseph Manor assisted living, along Route 11, opened in 1962. The nearby Meadows, which is also part of the Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, has 100 cottages and three sets of four townhouses. The Meadows community center includes a beauty shop, a wood shop, exercise equipment, a dining room, a sun room and a computer lab. The continuing care community also includes Emmanuel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Nazareth Memorial Center.
Maria Hall, for retired sisters, is also home to sisters from the Danville Carmelites, the Good Shepherd, the Contemplative Good Shepherd and Notre Dame de Namur, according to Sister Bernadette Marie Ondus.
Villa Sacred Heart, on the St. Cyril complex, has been used for religious gatherings since 1909, according to Sister Bernadette.
The St. Cyril Spiritual Center, established in 1999, includes a perpetual adoration chapel, a labyrinth, a library and overnight accommodations for up to 90.
Ministry, service
Sister Thomas More serves as motherhouse coordinator where 18 sisters live. The sisters work as a receptionist, in general administration of the entire community nationally, in the finance office and in the preschool and kindergarten.
The St. Cyril sisters are excited about a new sister reaching her first profession Sept. 14 and being assigned to minister in South Carolina.
There are St. Cyril and Methodius sisters also in San Antonio, Chicago, the Bronx, South Carolina and Endicott, N.Y., said More. "I came to the academy with the idea of proving I didn't have to become a sister, but God had other ideas," she said. She has served in South Carolina, Indiana and southern Pennsylvania. The Torrington, Conn., native previously taught religion, English, social studies and Latin at St. Cyril Academy.
She works with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in adult literacy in Bloomsburg to improve reading and test skills to advance in their jobs or "qualify to make a greater contribution," she said. She also teaches literacy classes in Danville. "It's a good life," she said.
Sister Susan, the oldest sister at Maria Hall, was More's gym teacher.
Sister Jeanne Ambre taught at the academy for 16 years and served as novice director teaching young women who wanted to be sisters in the 1980s and 1990s. She serves as general secretary at St. Cyril and assists two days a week in Elysburg by providing communion to the sick and homebound.
"It's been a joy. There's never a dull moment. I get to wear a lot of hats," said the woman originally from Gary, Ind.
Sister Barbara Sable said Sister Jeanne is also their artist in residence for fliers, program covers, their Christmas cards and Maria Joseph Manor Christmas cards. Sister Jeanne described herself as a graphic artist who does calligraphy.
Sister Seton Marie has been St. Cyril chaplain for eight years and is chaplain at Danville State Hospital and at Geisinger to families, patients and staff. She served as chaplain in Delaware and in Lancaster.
She has also been a teacher, a principal at St. Columbia in Bloomsburg and vice president of missions at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del. "It's a privilege to reach out to people in times of brokenness and very humbling as they share the issues they have faced in a good part of their lives and I try to remind them that God is with them and will help them through," the Riverdale, N.Y., native said.
She, other sisters and lay-people serve several times at the Jubilee Kitchen in Danville where they cook and serve meals. "We have a DJ and dance with them. We have a grand old time," she said.
Sister Jean Marie directs the spiritual center. Sister Michaelette, the motherhouse administrator for seven years, said they attract international speakers. "The first part of my life, I was an elementary teacher and a principal in a number of places," Sister Jean Marie said.
Sister Barbara Sable said Sister Jean Marie has made significant contributions to the area through the spiritual center for individuals and for groups.
Sister Jean Marie said retreat programs have centered on the unemployed in conjunction with CareerLink and Central Susquehanna Opportunities. Recently, the sisters held a panel discussion on uncovering the inner light of Alzheimer's patients and caring for them. People from the area and from outside of Pennsylvania attend retreats September through June.
Sister Jeanne Ambre designed a badge depicting the basilica for an upcoming Girl Scout retreat.
Parishes sign up to use the perpetual adoration chapel, open around-the-clock.
A Chartres-style labyrinth that sits on the property is for prayer meditation.
Sister Michaelette, from Hazleton, also teaches music at the preschool and kindergarten. She previously taught piano at the former Villa Conservatory of Music, on the property.
The Villa Preschool, started in 1977, moved in 1999 to the St. Cyril Academy building after the academy originally known as the Slovak Girls Academy, which was founded in 1920, closed. It is now St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten. The sisters first founded an elementary school at Grove Mansion in 1920.
At 91, Sister Brigid bakes goods for a farmers market, which is held the third Saturday of the month in Mount Carmel. Proceeds will support St. Cyril sisters in Danville and St. Cyril sisters in the six states where they serve. She makes nut rolls, banana bread, blueberry bread, angel food cake, nut and poppy seed rolls, cinnamon bread, raisin bread and white bread. Sister Brigid has lived in Danville for two years and previously served as environmental director of a personal care facility in Niles, Ill.
Brigid, from Whiting, Ind., has been a sister for 66 years and baking for 30 years. She said she won blue ribbons at last year's Bloomsburg Fair and plans to enter again this year.
Sister Susan, 96, taught physical education and music at St. Cyril Academy and then second grade at St. Mary's in Shamokin. In New York, she served as principal at St. Andrew's in Waynesboro, taught second grade in Harrisburg and in New Jersey and instructed basic computer to kindergarten through third grades in New York. She did parish ministry in Binghamton by visiting homes, hospitals and nursing homes. In Danville, she visits the sick in the hospice and at Emmanuel.
"She is our reigning Wii bowling champion," Sister Barbara Sable said. Sister Susan said she's hoping to start a pinochle group.
As a sophomore at Hazleton High School, Sister Susan traveled to St. Cyril to see a sister-in-training take her vows at the blessing of the basilica in 1939. She served as a reader for the 75th anniversary celebration of the basilica.
General Superior Sister Michael Ann, who is from New Jersey, previously served as an elementary principal in Mechanicsburg.
"The sisters have had a wonderful 100 years and we continue our outreach to the community with a great deal of community support. They love Danville and we think Danville loves us," she said.