DANVILLE — Students turned into scientists Thursday morning to study the water quality of a stream on the St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten property.
Kindergarten teacher Betsy Finn said the 30 students were looking for stonefly larvae.
Finn showed the students a picture of the larvae, which she said is "like the Goldilocks of the bugs that has to have it just right."
Soon after that, Yardley Reichard, 5, was able to capture a stonefly larvae, which indicated the stream is healthy.
Another child found a crayfish and Wyatt Jorgensen, 4, scooped up a small fish in ice cube trays filled with water. Wildlife that students caught were returned to the water.
Wyatt said the water was rather deep where he found the fish under a rock.
The group also found a water-penny beetle.
Students held a net to gather dirt and rocks from the bottom of the stream where the macroinvertebrates live.
Teacher Stephanie Yoder made the net.
Finn urged the kids to kick up the water to stir up the creatures living there.
She said anyone can learn to check the water quality of a stream and special equipment isn't needed.
She teaches the stream study to make students aware of the importance of clean water.