DANVILLE — Wyatt Jorgensen, 4, was most excited about playing on the jungle gym on his first day of preschool at St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten Wednesday.
Preschoolers started Wednesday and kindergarten students start classes Thursday.
Wyatt's mother, Leslie Jorgensen, said their son, Jack, 5, will be starting kindergarten.
He went to preschool there last year and Wyatt was in a part-of-the-day program last year.
They greeted school Principal Donna Marie, who said they have 15 preschoolers, 11 kindergarten students and nine 3-year-olds registered. She said they can accept a few more students. Parents can inquire by calling 570-275-1505.
After Wyatt went to his class, taught by Stephanie Yoder, he settled in quickly with a paper on which he wrote the letters of his name.