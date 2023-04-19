DANVILLE — Grace Moya, a St. Joseph School student has qualified as a Top Ten finalist in the Dream-Learn-Pitch competitive program, said Kimberly Winters, principal of the school, on Wednesday.
The business created by Moya and educator Dorislyn Palmer, is called Hamster World. As finalists in the Dream-Learn-Pitch competition, they will compete on May 15 at the Happy Valley Launchbox, Penn State University, for the scholarships and monetary prizes. This program is sponsored by The Hawk Foundation.
Dream-Learn-Pitch program is an entrepreneurship education program, said Eric Attinger, chief communications officer, Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. "We offer seven lessons on entrepreneurship, all online, where we teach students about what it takes to start a business. We also hold in-person conferences featuring business professors from Susquehanna and Penn College, the Penn State SBDC and other entrepreneurs who speak."
It culminates with the students giving a 5-minute business pitch in a contest, Attinger said. "We have students in multiple states compete."
For more information and to view the program, visit www.dreamlearnpitch.org.
The St. Joseph curriculum "jumpstarts minds, and fosters the development of critical thinking, financial literacy, and risk management skills," Winters said. "Business plans are uploaded to our portal, where they are rigorously reviewed. Prizes are awarded to the victors."
The school's mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success, Winters said. "We showcase exceptional talent from business, education, and government. Our nonprofit organization is passionate about teaching young people solid financial management and entrepreneurial skills.
"Many families in our area struggle to make ends meet. Our goal is to break that pattern by instilling a firm sense of financial competency and responsibility in the next generation," she said.
For additional information, please contact Attinger at EAttinger@PennCFL.org or Carolyn Shirk, vice president at CShirk@PennCFL.org, call 570-975-5149 or visit DreamLearnPitch.org or PennCFL.org.