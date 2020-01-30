DANVILLE — St. Joseph School students learned about large trucks, pharmacy blister packs, nuclear power plant security and more during a Career Day Thursday held as part of special events this week, which is Catholic Schools Week.
Justin Ridings, technical training specialist with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America in Pittston, said he started working in a hardware store at 14. He detailed hot-rods, roofing and studied automatic mechanics in high school. Ridings studied diesel and truck service at Lincoln Technology in Indianapolis. He said he worked on small and large trucks, at mining sites and at Sunbury Motors. "I train technicians who are making six figures," he said.
Ridings said people who enjoy working with their hands; are good problem-solvers; are skilled with computers; can analyze data; and are open to new technologies and concepts can be successful in this industry.
"There are lot of opportunities in the automotive industry," said Ridings, who is also a corporate trainer. "I still fix trucks."
He showed students a 2018 Isuzu FTR truck he uses for training.
Danville pharmacist Kathy Grandizio had students make blister packs with Skittles similar to how it is created by a long-term care pharmacy. She said the bottle, the numbers on the pack and the label need to match to ensure it is the right medicine for the right patient. Students wore blue gloves to pack fake medicine, label it and then seal the blister packs.
A pharmacist should be good at math, Grandizio told the group.
She led another experiment in which students wore gloves and goggles. The experiment involved glitter, corn syrup, olive oil and water. They found the glitter stayed suspended best in the oil.
Emma Wilson, a 13-year-old seventh-grader, said she learned to wear safety goggles when working with liquids.
James Gorman, manager of security at Talen Energy at the Susquehanna nuclear plant near Berwick, said he had been a police officer before working in the nuclear power industry for 40 years.
Gorman said operation of a power plant involves a variety of jobs, such as auto mechanics and chemists. He said he is responsible for corporate security.
Gorman oversees emergency preparedness to help surrounding communities prepare for a radiological emergency.
"I deal with local police, the county, the state police, the FBI and homeland security," he said. "We do a lot of pre-planning."
His security force numbers 150 to 200. Most of the force has previously worked in law enforcement or have a military police background.
He said they monitor what is happening on plant internet networks to protect systems that operate and shut down the plant.
Other speakers included Graeme Woods on financial planning; nurse Marcy Lutz; Leo Sokoloski of Bloomsburg University police; Janelle Lykon, of the U.S. Air Force; and Richard Rock, on manufacturing and sporting goods, said math instructor Dorislyn Palmer, who is in charge of the program for third- through eighth-grade students.