St. Joseph students to tap into inner superheroes during National Catholic Schools Week celebration

DANVILLE — St. Joseph Catholic School will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week beginning Sunday with a superhero theme.
Seventh-graders Lauren Stoudt, 12; Abby Swiderski, 12; and Emma Wilson, 13, made decorations for the cafeteria. The main attraction for students in kindergarten through eighth grades will be a bat cave. There will be a large Spiderman picture and other images of Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and the Hulk's fist.
Third-grade teacher Marcie Wintersteen said the teachers get together to plan activities for the special week.
This year's national theme for the week is "learn, serve, lead, succeed."
"We're very excited to celebrate who we are and to celebrate what we do. We invite the community to join us for an open house on Sunday," Principal Kimberly Winters said. The open house will follow the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Registration will be held for the 2020-21 school year until 1 p.m.
Wintersteen said the teachers will decorate the school Friday night and during the day Saturday for the special week. "The students did an awesome job," she said.
Monday activities include cozy day during which kids will wear sweatpants and pajamas to school; the seventh- and eighth-graders will present a PowerPoint program about saints and why they were heroes at 8:30 a.m.; students will bowl at Midway Lanes at 10 a.m.; students will make superhero sundaes during lunch and a participate in a Wii final at 1:30 p.m. Lauren said the older students will help younger students bowl.
Students will dress up as twins on Tuesday, which will be Twin Day. Children from the Villa Preschool and Kindergarten will visit at 9 a.m. A brain bowl, with a variety of questions, will be held in the morning for fifth- through eighth-grade students. Ping pong finals will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Students will sport superhero shirts on Wednesday, which will be Superhero T-Shirt Day. Pancakes will be served at 8 a.m. Students will make their own capes. Crosswinds, which is a martial arts program that promotes virtues such as being kind and honest, will visit at 1:30 p.m.
The theme for Jan. 30 will be Superhero Day and students will be able to wear their capes and dress as their favorite superheroes. Parents will speak about various careers from 9 to 11 a.m. before fifth- through eighth-grade students. A math bowl will be held for kindergarten through fourth-grade students. A parent-student lunch will follow.
On Jan. 31, there will be a Mass at 9 a.m. and then it will be Movie Day.
Emma said she likes the school because it has smaller classes "that are better one-on-one."
Abby said it is easier to concentrate in smaller classes. "It's like a family. I know all the kindergarten students' and all the fifth-graders' names," she said.
Lauren said the school offers opportunities for students to work together as a team. "We have fun activities," she said.
National Catholic Schools Week is observing its 46th anniversary.