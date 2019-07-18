DANVILLE — St. Joseph Catholic Church begins celebrating its 150th anniversary of the dedication of the church building with two special events.
A variety of different events will be held periodically through July 25, 2020, to mark the building dedication, said the Rev. Timothy Marcoe. Marcoe has been a pastor at St. Joseph since June 17. He succeeded Father James Lease, who was assigned a new parish.
A special Mass will commemorate the dedication of July 25, 1869, with Marcoe serving as celebrant. The Mass will be at 7 p.m July 25 in the church, at 68 Center St. "We are inviting previous pastors, priests who grew up in the parish and local pastors. It will be a community parish event," said Marcoe.
A social will follow in St. Hubert Hall with refreshments. "People can catch up with pastors they haven't seen in some time," Marcoe said.
Harrisburg Diocese Bishop Ronald Gainer will celebrate a special Mass at 10:30 a.m. July 28 in the church. The church choir will provide special music. A social will follow in the social hall.
Marcoe said both events will be "open to the community with anyone welcome."
Pastor's journey
Marcoe, a priest for 12 years, last served at a parish in Abbottstown. Before that, he was Bloomsburg University's campus minister and pastor of Christ the King in Benton for three years. "I loved that," he said about the enthusiasm of the college students and also serving a county church. When coverage was needed, he recently celebrated Mass at the Benton church.
"I am very happy to be here in Danville and love being back in the area," said Marcoe, who grew up outside Allentown. After earning a degree in meteorology from Millersville University, he enrolled at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe. He spent six years there, where he received a master's degree in divinity.
By the summer of his senior year in college, he wasn't sure he wanted to pursue meteorology — something he had wanted to do since sixth grade. He prayed about his options and spoke to the campus minister. While staying with a couple during an internship in Huntsville, Ala., the woman knew he was called to be a priest and spoke to his campus minister.
"She didn't know I had talked to him before I went to Huntsville," he said. When he was ready to leave that summer, they gave him back all the rent money he paid them and said he would find someone who needed it more. Since then, he said he has used that money to help people in need.
He was first assigned to St. Joseph Church in Hanover, which is about 15 minutes from Abbottstown.
Danville's St. Joseph congregation is his largest parish with about 1,200 families. Marcoe is the 18th pastor to serve St. Joseph Church. The current parish is a consolidation of three parishes. They are St. Joseph, St. Hubert on Bloom Street and St. James in Exchange.
Ongoing events
For the 150th anniversary, a group of parishioners recently developed a self-guided tour of the church.
According to the self-guided tour, Catholics of Danville were served by Jesuit missionary priests in the early 18th century. Priests from Milton served the Catholic community of Danville and Bloomsburg. While the town was flourishing through the iron industry, land was purchased and a building was constructed at Center and Pine streets for church services. It was used until the present church was built.
Ellen Matragano, a member of the anniversary committee, said the events to be held this year and in 2020 will celebrate Sunday as the day of the Lord.
She hopes people will start doing appropriate activities on Sundays to celebrate the day with family, prayer or charitable works, such as visiting people in nursing homes whether they know them or not. The committee is planning events, including a picnic in the cemetery in the fall to pray for deceased loved ones and fellowship together and a study group on keeping the Lord's day holy that will be open to anyone.
"We want to involve as many people as possible so it is community building and helping us to build a habit of celebrating Sunday the way it should be celebrated and not just like any other day," she said.
Church improvement efforts
The most recent major project at the church was the 2012 renovation of the sanctuary, choir loft and pews. The main painting of the crucifixion in the center was brightened and new lighting was installed in the church. Lights were placed behind the stained glass windows against St. Hubert Hall.
Around the church, walls are sculpted images of Jesus' journey to Calvary. The life of St. Joseph is shown in the stained glass windows. At the top of the walls are the eight beatitudes of Jesus from the Sermon on the Mount. The sanctuary contains numerous items, including a carving of Da Vinci's Last Supper, angel statues, Mary and St. Joseph side altars and a St. John the Baptist statue. The choir loft has an organ, installed in 2012, and stained glass depicting Saints Paul and Peter.
The lobby of St. Hubert contains a statue of St. Hubert, known as the patron saint of hunters.