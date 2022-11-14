DANVILLE — Thanksgiving dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Church has been a long-standing holiday tradition, and this year is no different.
For the 39th time, St. Joe’s, with the help of the Knights of Columbus, will offer Thanksgiving turkey and fixings.
As with other years, there will be a sit-down opportunity at noon on Thanksgiving.
People can also take out a dinner or, if they are unable to do either, a delivery can be arranged.
Peter Taylor is taking orders to reserve a meal. He can be reached at 570-850-7755.
“Call me to order meals,” he said. “We deliver them on Thanksgiving Day, if someone is unable to pick the meal up at St. Joseph’s School.”
Pick-ups start at about 11:30, Taylor said. Between 10:30 and 11:15, they’ll be preparing to deliver, he added.
The menu includes traditional Thanksgiving fare, Taylor said. Turkey, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce and rolls.
Dwayne Hilkert, the Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus said, “it started out when our pastor wanted to provide a meal for people at Thanksgiving. Pastor David McAndrew originally asked the Knights to do something for the parish, for the community. That’s basically how it started.”
The meals attracted a few people the first few years and it has kept growing, Hilkert said.
Last year, between take-out and sit-down, “we served about 300 meals,” Hilkert said. “We did about 38 turkeys last year.”
The turkeys are cooked on Wednesday before Thanksgiving Thursday. On Thursday morning the meals are put together: turkey potatoes, fixings.
“We are preparing about 300 meals this year because that is what we did last year.
Almost everything in the meal is donated, between the Knights and the Parish, Hilkwert said.