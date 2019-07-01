MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital employee allegedly engaged in indecent contact with a patient.
State police charged Caitlyn M. Stang, 28, of Mifflinville, with institutional sexual assault and indecent assault of a patient between April 8 through May 29.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Stang and released her on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Tpr. James Nizinski said the victim told him Stang befriended her and researched her Facebook account to learn more about her. She said Stang showed interest in wanting to have a relationship with her and started to make sexual comments to her that escalated in physical contact. She said Stang kissed her on the lips numerous times and even when another employee was present.
The victim said she was having a one-on-one meeting with psychiatric aide Karissa Lesher when Stang came into her room and joined in the meeting. At the end of the meeting, Stang said she cared too much to see her acting out against herself and she kissed her on the lips, court documents said.
Lesher told police Stang insisted on staying at the meeting and closed the door. She said Stang told the victim she loved her too much to see her harming herself and when they were done talking, Stang got up and kissed her on the lips, Lesher said.