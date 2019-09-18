MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital resident stabbed another patient with a pencil, police said. This was the second time he has been charged with assaulting another patient.
State police charged Padro Hernandez, 33, with simple assault and harassment of Keith Cole Sept. 7.
Tpr. Sara Barrett said Hernandez entered Cole's room and Cole yelled "get out of my room." After staff members removed Hernandez from Cole's room, they found he had been stabbed twice in the chin with a pencil. Coles was taken by ambulance to Geisinger where he was treated for abrasions.
Hernandez recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on harassment and simple assault charges for kicking another resident 10 to 15 times July 17.
Clara Ballestreros told police that Hernandez pushed her son, Jon Luke Sivak, to the ground and kicked him numerous times.
Tpr. Matthew Hill watched video surveillance showing Sivak walking down a hallway and Hernandez following behind him. When Sivak got to the end of the hallway, Hernandez threw him on the ground and kicked him repeatedly until a staff member stopped him, police said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE