State hospital residents charged with harassment By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 3 hrs ago MAHONING TWP. — State police at Milton charged Danville State Hospital residents with harassment.Marylouise E. Tahuilan, 30, was cited for pushing and punching a resident Nov. 8. Reyna F. Feay, 22, was charged with kicking a woman Nov. 8.