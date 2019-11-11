MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital resident punched a man in the chin and head-butted another man injuring his nose, state police at Milton said.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel charged Jesse A. Kint, 26, with simple assault and two counts of harassment from Oct. 18. A man told police he was punched in the chin. The second victim said Kint was uncooperative in a hallway and the victim deflected a punch before being head-butted by Kint in the nose. He was treated for that injury. Wenzel watched a surveillance video of the hallway incident.