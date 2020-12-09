Pennsylvania health officials reported 220 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the most since May 8, and the number of residents hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus jumped by 291.
Locally, 14 more people were hospitalized in three regional hospitals, according to the latest data release from the state Department of Health (DOH). Across Pennsylvania, there were 5,852 residents in hospitals.
There were eight new deaths in Northumberland County and none in Montour. In the last week, one Montour County resident has died and 18 Northumberland County residents have died. On Wednesday, Montour County added 16 cases to its total of 1,119, a number that is likely to increase significantly when some addressing issues are rectified, according to state officials. The number more than doubled, from 525 cases, in the last week. Northumberland County, with 58 new cases Wednesday and 501 cases in the last week, has reported 3,272 cases.
Statewide there were 8,703 cases, the third time in four days with fewer than 10,000 cases. Twenty-seven counties across Pennsylvania had at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including 1,089 in Philadelphia County.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 5,852 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus. Of that total, there were 1,160 state residents being treated in intensive care units and 675 being treated on ventilators, up 16. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 537 adult ICU beds open across the state Wednesday.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased to 174. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 114 patients, including 30 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 16 patients on ventilators, an increase of four. At Geisinger-Shamokin, there were 14 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 46 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and four on ventilators. According to state data, there are 26 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (18 at Geisinger in Danville; seven at Evangelical and one at Geisinger-Shamokin), down two from Tuesday.
Nursing homes
With their latest updates, there were 238 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive. There were also 58 active staff cases at the facility with five test results pending, according to an update Wednesday. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 64 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases, according to its last update on Monday.
In the facility-specific database updated by the state each week, there have been 15 deaths linked to Nottingham Village in Northumberland, including five in the past week.
There have been at least 1,163 cases at regional nursing homes, an increase of 13 since Tuesday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 859 cases (684 residents and 175 staffers) along with 124 deaths. Snyder County has had 120 cases (101 residents, 19 staffers) and 17 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 106 cases (85 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 78 cases (58 residents, 20 staffers) and four deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Eight new deaths were attributed to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County in the latest data release.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 72 active cases — 40 inmates and 29 staffers — an increase of three inmate cases since Tuesday. Statewide, there were 3,219 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,207 inmates. There are 290 more cases statewide on Wednesday.
There were still 72 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 19 people receiving services and 58 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were nine active resident and 10 staff cases, an increase of two from Tuesday's data release. There were also at least 11 positive COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including nine staffers at the female unit.
As of Monday morning, there were 104 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of three from Tuesday.
There were 27 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 21 inmates — an increase of one overnight — and six staffers
There were three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 13 staff cases, an increase of two staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 56 active cases, 45 among inmates. USP-Lewisburg had seven active staff cases.