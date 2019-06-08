Still out of range: Northumberland County hopes 3 new towers will boost signal, fix 911 woes

911 facts and figures

1967

The national use of 911 as an emergency number was started by AT&T in 1967.

911

The combination 9, 1 and 1 was chosen because it was brief, could be rememberd easily, called quickly and the number had never been authorized as an area code or office code.

8,918

Number of public safety access points (PSAPs), or call centers, in counties, parishes, cities and boroughs in the U.S. in 2017.

240 million

Number of calls made to 911 in a given year.

80%

Percentage of calls made to 911 from wireless phones.

— National emergency number association