The snowstorm that didn't happen spared the Central Susquehanna Valley of the expected 2 to 4 inches of snow because the weather system fell apart.
What about all that snow in New Jersey and New York state Monday? That is from a new system that formed off the coast of New Jersey, said senior meteorologist John Gresiak, of AccuWeather, in State College.
"We had this storm that came rumbling across the country," Gresiak said. "As it approached the East Coast, the initial storm center started to weaken."
He said the system weakened over the Midwest as the new center formed off of New Jersey over the weekend.
"Usually when that happens, there's a zone that gets a minimum of precipitation compared to other areas," Gresiak said.
That lucky area was the Valley. Meanwhile, the new center is creating winter havoc for New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York state and New England, he said.
"Albany already has 20 inches of snow, Gresiak said late Monday afternoon. "Totals are likely to be in the 2-foot range from New England on up."
Some places will get up to a foot, some less, he said.
For the rest of the week, the Valley should only see some flurries or a dusting of snow from three weak systems that will come through, the forecaster said. High temperatures should be in the 30s or low 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s, Gresiak said.
In anticipation of the snow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission imposed restrictions Sunday on local interstate highways beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, but those were lifted before they went into effect.
On Sunday night, the Central Susquehanna Regional Emergency Services reported a widespread power outage in western regions of Union and Snyder counties.
The American Red Cross opened a warming shelter at 249 Farley Circle in East Buffalo Township to accommodate residents who were without heat and were in need.