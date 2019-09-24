MAHONING TWP. — Lighted pedestrian crossing signs along Stern's Lane don't meet PennDOT standards, township street department superintendent Lloyd Craig told the supervisors.
He said the township could be held liable if someone hits the signs that contain LED lights and a solar panel. He will contact Geisinger officials to remove them.
Township solicitor Jonathan DeWald will also contact hospital officials. Supervisor T.S. Scott asked Police Chief Fred Dyroff to have a police presence at that pedestrian crossing, off Woodbine Lane. Craig suggested "nipping this in the bud" before 200 jobs are created when a pediatric care center opens along nearby Wesner Lane.
Addresses not updated
Craig also reported a growing problem with residents not updating their addresses they were given as a result of the readdressing project. The readdressing project related to the 911 centers in Montour and Columbia merging two years ago.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said the property maintenance code requires people to update their addresses.
The township will post a blog on its website urging people to only post their new addresses.
East End Fire Department Chief Leslie Young also urged people to remove old addresses from their properties and post new addresses.
Bald Top Road
When asked about the closed Bald Top Road, Craig said the township crew plans to plow and treat it after a snowstorm ends so it can be open as an emergency route.
VonBlohn also reported new home construction has been down all year in the township.
The supervisors will contact Danville officials on when the borough will hold trick-or-treating so the township can schedule trick-or-treating at the same time.
The supervisors approved a $100 donation to the Danville Halloween Parade.