Street sweeping in Mahoning Township begins Monday Mar 22, 2023 8 hrs ago Street sweeping starts 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mahoning Township on Monday and will end March 31. Township officials ask that people move vehicles from roadways, along with any sports equipment that may be on the paved surface.