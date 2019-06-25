They made me take it. It required two hours of screen time for me to complete the tutorial. But, if I wanted to help coach my seventh-grade team, I had to take this new lesson on safe sports. Give me a break, I’ve been playing or coaching for 60 years. I know this stuff. I already had completed the required concussion tutorial. Properly tutored, I earned my concussion certificate. This new tutorial on safe sports had been added as another requirement for coaching. You could say I took it a tad grudgingly. Another hoop to jump. More paperwork to file.
For two hours experts talked. Facts were displayed. Scenarios were presented. Questions were asked. We were graded after each sequence.
Midway through, I realized that I was grateful I was forced to take this course. Developed by the U.S. Center for Safesports, the first part dealt with sexual abuse and misconduct. Next came information about bullying, harassment, emotional misconduct, physical misconduct. Coaches, similar to pastors and teachers, are placed uniquely to prevent such forms of abusive behavior, whether by athletes or by other coaches.
Bullying scenarios: Teammates taunt a player about his leg brace, stealing it from him, pushing him into a locker; there’s a team party but one player is excluded; other players spread rumors about an incident. Twenty-five percent of adolescents have been bullied via social media. Eight percent of adolescents report being bullied every day. Forty to 50 percent of athletes have experienced some form of abuse. Favorite topics of bullies are looks, body shape, race. Contrary to dumb opinion, bullying doesn’t toughen you up, it makes you angry, depressed, sleepless, isolated, anxious, distrustful, or worse. Don’t give me any snowflake crap.
Harassment scenarios: abusive hazing that embarrasses, mistreats, that relies on dominating others and exercising cruel power over others. For what perverse reasons do people, even parents, permit long-term pains for, perhaps, short-term gains? Is “winning at all costs our morality?” If that really is winning.
Emotional misconduct scenarios: a coach targeting individual players and berating them, name-calling, shunning, shaming them; coaches throwing chairs or water bottles, blaming players who perform badly; coaches and teammates who perversely think negative reinforcement, fear and punitive language will somehow magically build up players, produce better performance, and achieve team cohesion.
Physical misconduct scenarios: denying water until extra laps are run, ignoring concussion protocols, isolating players, cruel punishments, or demanding an unreasonable number of sit-ups.
A strong, righteous coach knows better ways to elicit the best in athletes. How? By building up team unity, honoring teammate differences, robust training, insuring safety, cultivating sportsmanship, emphasizing teams win or lose together. Lord, it’s only sports. The singular value of sports is in developing self-controlled, disciplined, mature, responsible, tested young people.
Really now, who wants an abusive coach who throws tantrums when they lose a match? Who wants a Boy Scout leader who allows hazing? Treat others how you want to be treated. Regardless of the position, uniform, badge or whistle, respect, like authority, must be earned.
My proudest high school moment was when I got a teacher fired. He was a gym teacher and football coach. Sorry for the stereotype. He was popular with his breed of athletes. He had a particular talent for encouraging his athletes to torment — in the locker room, gym class, hallways — the special needs students who were being mainstreamed as an experiment. One gym class, I finally had it with him. He enjoyed his sick form of dodge ball. He’d call out the lines to which the contesting sides could advance to throw the balls. When you could cross over the neutral zone a few yards, even snowflake me enjoyed the competition. I am a jock. But when it got down to his athletes on one end of the court and the special need guys who had been hiding on the other end, the teacher would call out yellow lines, which allowed these sick jocks to rush ten yards from the wall and nail them as hard as they could. I yelled at this jerk of a teacher and lit into the vice principal, who had been watching in cowardly silence. I had respected the vice principal until then. Fed up, I turned gym teacher in. It helped that I served as the student liaison to the school board and that I was on trusted terms with the principal. Refusing to return to class, I failed gym.
My, my: Can you think of anyone else who might benefit from taking this course?
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.