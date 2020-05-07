MAHONING TWP. — Shane Holcombe seemingly can tell you just about any fact about any sports team or player. He could talk about sports all day. With his friends, or anyone else.
C.J. Kersey, his adviser at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, where Shane, 14, is a freshman, said they've had long discussions about sports, including golf, even Korean baseball.
Earlier this year, Shane, of Mahoning Township, channeled that love of sports into his own sports podcast that he does once a week.
“He’s got a great passion for sports, he’s got a great passion for communications and a great passion for media," said Kersey.
“He found an amazing way to combine those things,” said Kersey, a history teacher at the college preparatory school.
Most times Shane will have a friend on to discuss a wide range of sports, from high school to professional, and, lately, the impact of COVID-19. But they also talk about high school life and issues of interest to teens.
He even scored an interview for "The Shane Holcombe Show" with a nationally known ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi, known for creating "Bracketology" to project the field for the NCAA tournament.
Shane and his dad, Chris, met Lunardi at a game at the Palestra in Philadelphia in January during a father-son weekend through a play by play sports broadcasting camp Shane attends. Shane later invited Lunardi to be on the podcast, which he did with video over Zoom.
Lunardi, who said he probably gets a dozen requests a year to go on somebody's podcast, especially around basketball season, said Shane was prepared.
“He sent me an outline in advance, sample questions," Lunardi said in a phone interview. "I said I’m fine to just wing it. Fortunately, he wasn’t."
He said he couldn't imagine himself, at Shane's age, asking someone on a national sports program for an interview.
"Maybe at that age I would have written an article for the school newspaper," Lunardi said.
Not just about sports
Shane said he wanted to start a podcast late last year but didn't have the equipment. He received two microphones and a stand for Christmas. He uses a laptop, iMovie and Anchor apps to create and distribute the podcast online.
He was solo his first three episodes then started bringing on friends from school. While Shane is a big soccer fan, his favorite sport is NBA basketball.
"But I haven't focused on the NBA," he said.
He usually focuses on what his friends want to talk about.
"I try to keep the length 30 to 35 minutes," he said.
The second aspect of his podcast is not really sports-related, it relates to high school life. The topics could include sports in school, but they also are about other issues facing high school students — the transition from middle school to high school, the classroom.
"I want to relate to a bigger audience than just sports," he said. "I try to make it as much of a conversation as I can."
Because of his interest in sportscasting, he attended play by play camp in New Jersey last summer. One activity includes participants calling the play by play while watching a video of a game.
After he met Lunardi at the game between Penn and St. Joe's, Lunardi's alma mater, where he was an analyst, Shane emailed ESPN and he included the picture taken of him with Lunardi. The sportscaster responded and did about 40 minutes with Shane on Zoom.
"It was really awesome to hear about his daily life," Shane said. "I was a little bit nervous the first minute and a half. I was a little scared before that."
He calmed down and sounded professional. Part of their conversation, as expected, also had to do with everyone's disappointment over the cancellation of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They theorized about what might have been.
"He's got it," Lunardi said of Shane's demeanor and abilities. "He was fair."
He said that in the digital era, he is seeing more and more young people who are into sports finding all kinds of creative ways to express themselves.
"First it was blogging and social media," said Lunardi, who does sports marketing and consulting work in the off season and works with Division I schools on scheduling metrics.
Now it's podcasts.
'Scary' sports knowledge
Shane said he has learned a lot in the camps, especially about setting goals. He’s also made friends with other teens from Boston and Philadelphia and they blog.
He does public relations at his school, including for the wrestling team and he writes for the school paper.
He’s a big Penn State fan (his older brother, Colin, 19, is a student there), his favorite NFL team is the New York Giants and he is a fan of LeBron James fan and the Lakers.
He’s had plenty of time to do that since he has been off of school since Feb. 29, just before the two weeks of spring break. The students never returned from break at Wyoming Seminary, where Shane lives in the dorm when school is in session. Now he does online classes every day.
“We weren't disappointed because we love having him home,” said Shane’s mom, Erin Holcombe.
Besides Colin, Shane has a sister, Paige, 17, and a younger brother, Gavin, 13, who helped Shane design a logo for his podcast using a Bitmoji application and helps him edit his podcasts, said Erin Holcombe.
She said even she is impressed by how much Shane knows about sports.
“His sports knowledge was quite scary to me,” she said. “I couldn’t understand how he could retain so much.”
His love of sports led to many a battle when he was younger, getting him to go to bed when there was a late game on TV.
Shane got his interest in sports from not only his dad, but his older brother Colin.
Chris Holcombe said Shane has followed in Colin's footsteps and both played Little League, as well as basketball from a very young age. Paige and Gavin also are interested in sports.
"I coached them in basketball for many, many years," he said.
He also enjoys golfing with Shane.
Shane said he hopes to do something in sports broadcasting, in particular a sports talk show on radio or TV, as a career.
"Someday, I hope he'll come on my podcast," Lunardi said.