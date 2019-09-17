DANVILLE — Paige Kupas and Katie Miller have been commended by the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Danville Area High School Principal Jeremy Winn will present letters of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarhsip Corp. to the students.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. They placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT-National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. They will not continue in the 2020 competition for merit scholarship awards.