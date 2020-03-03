Students compete in math regional contest, two to move on to states

DANVILLE — Seven Danville Middle School students competed in the regional MATHCOUNTS this past February and two will move on to the state level this month in Harrisburg.
Danville Middle School students Luke Friscia, Anna Hummel, Griffon Young, Julian Hardin, Harry Feng, Pearl Weaver and Gyovanna Sundaresan competed at the regional contest in February. Harry Feng and Julian Hardin will move on to the state level.
The MATHCOUNTS Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides students in grades 6-8 in all U.S. states and territories with three extracurricular math programs. More than a quarter-million students participate in programs or use its resources each year.
Officials said its programs build problem-solving skills and foster positive attitudes about math, so students embrace challenges as well as expand their academic and career opportunities in the future.