MAHONING TWP. — School-age students got a head start on making wreath ornaments for a giving tree on their days off from school Thursday and Friday for the Bloomsburg Fair.
Seventeen students made wreaths by wrapping yarn around cardboard cutouts and decorating them with pieces of tissue paper and shiny items in Trinity Childcare of Trinity United Methodist Church.
"It was really fun, but also hard," said Jayda Bisong, 8, who was making a second wreath.
Caitlin Nevel, 8, agreed it was fun, "but a little bit hard."
Ashton Wood, 9, said he enjoyed working on a wreath.
Savannah Notz, 10, was glad to help people in need.
The kids will work on the ornaments before and after school and on days off from school, teacher Stephanie Pappas said.
The ornaments will be placed on the giving tree to benefit people with developmental disabilities served by Hope Enterprises.
People will take an ornament with information provided about an individual and purchase a gift, or gifts, for them for Christmas, center assistant director Jessie Flickner said.
"We usually have a list of 25 people for gifts. Many don't have families and may not get anything for Christmas," she said.
This year, each age group at the center is making wreaths for the tree. People who pick an ornament can keep the ornament.
"We usually have three or four items for each person," Flickner said, of gifts which include underwear and socks. "We try to get a fun item based on their interests on what they would like," she said. The information is provided by Hope Enterprises.
The tree will be set up during the Seventh Annual Trinity Childcare Holiday Craft and Vendor Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Ave. There will be vendors with handmade crafts and direct sales, baked goods, hot dogs and soups along with kids' activities and a visit from Santa Claus.
Proceeds will benefit classroom supplies and building the final phase of their infant-toddler playground.
Trinity Childcare hopes to receive the gifts by early December so they can be wrapped and given to Hope Enterprises to distribute.