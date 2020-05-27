DANVILLE — Isolated, home with their families, going to school on their computers.
They are living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and students of St. Joseph School in Danville wrote letters to future students and teachers about what it is like. The letters will go into a time capsule to be opened sometime in the future.
David Toczek, an English and history teacher at the school who, like other teachers, is meeting with students for online classes, collected the letters and provided some from eighth-, seventh- and fifth-graders.
The letters will give the kids and teachers of the future a first-person account of history, of the pandemic of 2020 that killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, shut down countries' economies, swept away jobs — and changed the way we live.
"It's nice to hear them say how they miss coming into school," Toczek said before his class started. "They miss the social aspect."
According to the letters, the present-day students have been spending most of their days over the past two months at home, and when they are not meeting with a teacher on Google Meet, they are learning new recipes, working out, crocheting, going for walks and playing games.
Grace Everett
Grace Everett, an eighth-grader, put herself in the place of the future readers.
"Dear Students & Teachers of St. Joseph School," she began. "If you’re reading this, I’m already dead. I’m just kidding. Hello. My name is Grace Everett. It is currently 2020. I am an eighth-grader. I’m 14 years old."
She went on to say how she thought COVID-19 was "pretty scary" and how thousands of people around the world are dying.
"We are quarantined and cannot go anywhere besides the grocery store, hospitals and other essential places."
She said lesser recognized people like postal workers, clerks, etc. became more important, and staying at home has changed the way people communicate with friends and has moved the school online.
Grace said online school comes with a lot of work, and that causes lots of stress. She also misses her friends.
"We do get extra sleep though," she wrote.
Grace and her sister have been cooking a lot of new recipes, too, like peanut butter eggs, cookies and also cold-brew coffee. She also worries about her family’s health because her parents are doctors and her aunt is a nurse. She is worried they may be exposed to the coronavirus.
"I kinda wrote about the things not to take for granted," Grace commented during an online class with Mr. Toczek.
Aristotle Rock
Aristotle Rock, another eighth-grader, listed his typical weekday schedule in his letter:
"6:40 Wake up
6:45 Brush teeth/shower
7:00 Play Minecraft
9:00 Go to school
12:00 Eat lunch
12:30-2:00 Do homework
2:00 - 5:00 Crochet, make bracelets and other crafts/sometimes play board games with family
5:00- x:xx MINECRAFT!!!"
"I like to crochet hats and scarves," Aristotle said during class. "Now I have time to make a blanket."
Nicholas Petrick
Nicholas Petrick, a seventh-grader, wrote about the gradual restrictions, online school, the disappearance of extracurricular and after-school activities.
"As a result of online schooling, we interact with our teachers and classmates virtually, and never in person," Nicholas wrote. "In my opinion, this change has made it harder to learn and to understand new concepts. I think the reason for this is because now with school being online, communication between students and teachers has become more difficult."
He has been focusing on running, health, fitness and spending time with three siblings. They go on walks in the woods and play board games, such as Monopoly and Risk.
"I think there are many benefits and lessons we can learn from this quarantine," Nicholas observed. "One of the benefits is the extra time that has become available to us, which we can use to spend time with our families. A lesson we can take away from this quarantine is that we can live with a lot less material things."
Gracie Moya
Fifth-grader Gracie Moya said COVID-19 really changed her life, but she hasn't been too stressed out about it.
"But sometimes when I think of my family, and how they could not be prepared and get the Coronavirus, I get really scared and sad, because I just want them to stay safe and healthy," Gracie wrote.
She added that one benefit of the pandemic is that people will know how to be prepared for the next pandemic and quarantine.
"Another benefit is that we can appreciate our essential workers like garbage men or doctors a lot more than before because they are the ones who are working through these hard times, while we are at home relaxing and doing nothing."
Olympia Rock
Olympia Rock, also in fifth grade, like other students, explained how COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China, and spread from there. She wrote that because she has asthma, she is at a higher risk, "but many others would be much more affected by it than me."
Olympia wrote that she felt some people might feel lonely and not know how to handle life during a pandemic, and that will lead them to depression.
"Some people might be stressed because they’re struggling financially," she said. "Though some might not be benefited by this, it can teach you a lot about yourself and others which makes it easier for you to take care of yourself and the people around you."