MOORESBURG — Fourth-graders at Liberty Valley Intermediate School collected spare change to send to an organization helping animals affected by the devastating Australian wildfires.
Most of the fourth-grade students are enrolled in the STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, program and participated in the project.
Teachers didn't have a total on Friday of what was collected, said Molly Riegel, who teaches STEM along with Richard Smith and Sara Wilson.
"We like to incorporate current events with STEM and we are studying ecosystems and the bush fires. The students are big-hearted and wanted to help," Wilson said.
They also dressed as their favorite animal on Friday.
Charley Oertle, 9, wrote about the project for the school newspaper. "I thought it was really nice and I really like koalas and kangaroos," he said. He contributed part of his allowance along with change found in couch cushions and pockets.
Adrianna Cabral, 9, participated "because an animal shelter will be helping the animals." She said her parents donated some money and she gave some of her own money.
The students have set up a display about Australia, which shows two kangaroos holding a valentine, a koala, a map of the wildfires and the quote from Booker T. Washington, "If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else."
Riegel said the money will be sent to Animals Australia, which has been recognized as one of the 12 most effective animal charities in the world by Animal Charity Evaluators.
Animals Australia is providing immediate support to expert wildlife vets to travel to devastated areas, help surviving animals and ensure those caring for local wildlife have the support and resources they need. Animals Australia is also providing money directly to groups, vets and individuals helping animals in hardest hit regions and will assist with longer-term needs of affected wildlife that have lost habitats and food sources, according to Wilson.