Liberty Valley Intermediate School fifth-graders chose Chewbacca, Eleven and Things from Dr. Seuss' "Cat and the Hat" to dress as this Halloween.
Kyla Baylor, 10, said she will be Thing 1 and her friend will be Thing 2. "Last year it was really fun and we wanted to be something together," she said.
Layne Winn, 10, will wear a hat, dog tags and white, gray and black camo to portray a snow soldier.
Ella Gross, 11, said she will be wearing a SWAT team suit consisting of a black suit, a black hat and she will be carrying handcuffs.
Eleven-year-old Lucas Peterson plans to be a "dead zombie football player" because he already plays football with the T-Railers. He will wear his football jersey and helmet "with cracks in it and blood gushing out."
Katherine Bedisky, 11, will become Eleven from the horror series "Stranger Things." She plans to wear black pants, suspenders, a black and yellow top and a blindfold as she goes trick-or-treating.
"I picked it because I turned 11 and it was a perfect fit," she said.
While she will be at Disney on Halloween, Josie Bendle, 11, will still be dressing in costume.
"I will be Chewbacca from Star Wars. I like him a lot," she said.
Nathan Klein, 10, plans to dress as an executioner. "I will wear glasses that light up, a black and red robe and a mask," he said.
He said he picked that character "because it was just cool."
A week before Halloween, some kids were undecided on what they will be, but said they will be going trick-or-treating.
"I don't know what I'll be," said Chloe Tyson, 10, who said she was a witch last year.
Ten-year-old Gabby Zimmerman said she was also a witch last year and said she would probably decide on a costume soon.
According to a study by the National Retail Federation, the top Halloween costumes for kids this year are princess, superhero, Spider-Man and other Avengers characters, Batman, witch, ghost, vampire, Elsa and Anna from Frozen and a pirate.
The top 10 costumes for adults are a witch, vampire, superhero, pirate, zombie, ghost, Spider-Man and other Avengers characters, princess and a cat.
Top 10 costumes for pets this year, according to the study, are pumpkin, hot dog, superhero, bumble bee, cat, witch, lion, dog, devil and shark.