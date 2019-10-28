MOORESBURG — Life-size scarecrows created by students stand in front of Liberty Valley Intermediate School.
Each class created a scarecrow with the theme of "decades," such as from the '50s, '60, 70s, 80s and so on, said Jamie Keller, of the home and school association, who oversaw the school's recent annual festival.
Students made the scarecrows in the morning and enjoyed hayrides while eating popcorn provided by Beiter's Department Store of Danville.
Keller said the scarecrows will stay up as long as the weather allows.
In the afternoon, the students in third, fourth and fifth grades rotated throughout nine stations with the help of teachers and parents.
Fifth-graders got to catapult gourds and pumpkins at the station manned by parents Sarah Marks and Justin Poe.
Ten-year-old Bella White said it was "pretty fun" and Arianna Sheatler, 10, agreed.
Third-grader Cali Hauck, 8, was one of the students who got their face painted by school reading specialist Sarah Woodward.
They also decorated cupcakes and ate them. Fourth-grader Patience Courtney, 10, used icing and gummy bears.
Fourth-grader Annabella Mucciolo, 9, added icing and candy corn to her cupcake.
Patience said she liked the face painting the most while Annabella preferred the cupcakes.
Kids also participated in a pumpkin relay roll, a mummy freeze dance and other games, said Keller, who headed the event for the first time. Her daughter is a third-grader at the school.