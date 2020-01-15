MOORESBURG — Ten-year-old Imanie Miller, who enjoys reading mysteries, searched through books she might be interested in Wednesday.
"I'm picky," said Imanie, who likes to read.
She was among the many fourth-graders at Liberty Valley Intermediate School who attended the buddy breakfast with their guests followed by the book fair.
She invited her friend, Cindy Powers, as her guest for the breakfast.
The home and school association sponsors the book fair, which was also held Tuesday and continues today.
Students can invite two guests to the breakfast and the guests pay for their meal.
"It's a team effort to make it happen," said Erin Ross, who is in charge of the book fair that started three years ago.
The association earns credits from the book sales to buy books for classrooms.
During the three days, they have nearly 850 guests signed up. "It is amazing and has grown every year," Ross said. Each grade has its own day for the event.
Her fourth-grade daughter Tessa, 9, invited her teacher, Cheryl Cooper, and friend, Beth Culver, to have breakfast with her. Tessa said she would be looking for fantasy books.
The event was a first for Kayla Evans and her son, Chase, 9. Chase chose a book about world records. "He likes facts," his mother said.
She said the event was "fantastic and gives me extra time with him before the work day. It's a great start to the day."