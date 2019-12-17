Students learn about, donate items to Danville SPCA

DANVILLE — Danville Primary School student Ailyn Knopp was excited about her family adopting Toby recently from the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Ailyn, a student in June Heeter's first-grade class, showed her classmates a picture of the hound mix.
"Some students didn't know where he came from or where the SPCA was," said Heeter. She prepared and presented a PowerPoint slideshow on the SPCA, along Bloom Road, for the students.
The kids decided they wanted to help the dogs and cats in the shelter. They made posters urging their families to donate to the shelter. In two weeks, the families collected seven boxes of items they delivered Monday to the shelter.
Ailyn said her family has a dog and two cats besides Toby.
Faith Hancock, an animal care attendant, accepted the donations and thanked the group for its efforts. Participating students included Ailyn, Berlin Hummel, Emory Palmer, Madelyn Manning and Summer Rhodes.
Six-year-old Emory's mother, Samantha Palmer, said they went shopping and he picked out toys and treats for dogs while Emory's 3-year-old sister, Hazel, chose toys and treats for cats.
"They both were very excited and they also enjoyed seeing the animals," she said of their visit to the shelter. "It helps for them to know where their donations will be going," she said.