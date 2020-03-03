Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.