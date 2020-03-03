DANVILLE — Twenty first-graders completed their study of healthy bodies by visiting stations set up by members of the community about germs, exercise, tooth hygiene and snacks that are good for them.
Danville Primary School first-grade student teacher Sarah Rhineer coordinated the project. Rhineer, a Bloomsburg University student, works with first-grade teacher June Heeter.
Dr. Angela Hess and Dr. Jennifer Venditti, of biological and allied health sciences at Bloomsburg University, set up a germ station where students used a lotion that simulates germs on their hands and is visible under a black light.
They divided students into two groups with one group washing their hands with soap and water and the others using hand wipes. Parent volunteer Kyle Auman said the kids sang "Happy Birthday" while washing their hands. They learned soap and water worked better than the hand wipes.
Among students participating in the hand wipe demonstration were Hunter Auman and Max Sudol, both 7, who counted to 30 using the wipes.
At the dental hygiene station, dentist Erin Brokenshire used a large stuffed yellow dog and a giant toothbrush to demonstrate how to properly brush their teeth. She told the students to brush their teeth for 2 minutes, to avoid sugary drinks and to drink water and milk.
Danville Area Community Center Director of Operations Heather Laubach taught the children yoga.
Parents manned a healthy snack station where the kids made snacks in the shape of caterpillars with grapes, strawberries, blueberries and chocolate chips.