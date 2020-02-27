WASHINGTONVILLE — Nine-year-old Camden Balzer enjoyed himself Wednesday while learning about making maple syrup at the Montour Preserve.
He was among 64 third-graders from Turbotville Elementary School who participated in the educational program. Today, more Turbotville students will travel there to learn about making maple syrup.
"It's really fun to be able to tap a tree," Camden said.
Steven Sartwell, 8, was among students helping volunteer Deb Steransky tap a sugar maple tree. Steven said he was interested in the various types of leaves at the preserve.
On Wednesday, teacher Candy McCormick helped a group of students tap a tree with Steransky assisting others. Natalie Gordner, who also teaches third grade, said third-graders have visited the preserve during maple syrup-making time for the past several years.
Ken Mertz, who taught eighth-grade science in the Warrior Run district, told the students they started tapping trees the past weekend with little sap at this point because ideal temperatures are below freezing at night. Steransky said the mercury needs to be above freezing during the day and sunny days were the best for the sap to be running.
Mertz showed students how sap is cooked in a wood-fired evaporator in what is known as the preserve's sugar shack.
Steransky told students to look for sugar maple trees with opposite branches at the top. She said it is best to drill a hole on the south side of a tree because the sun tends to be toward the south and will warm up the sap. She used a hand drill to drill a hole in a tree.
Students also got to sample maple syrup made at the preserve from past years.
Open houses set
Two public open houses will be held on making maple syrup at the preserve.
The first public open house on making maple syrup will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a second open house from noon to 4 p.m. March 14. Both are free.
On Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance from a Montour Area Recreation Commission member or at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $12 for adults; $6 for ages 3 to 12; and free to 3 and younger with two seatings. Volunteers from the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee will assist at the breakfast, which will include pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, hot coffee, cocoa, juice and maple syrup.
Depending upon the weather, Mertz said open houses have attracted up to 600 people.
He and Steransky expect a new fire pit to be popular at the sugar shack.
Gerald Houseknecht will make wood spiles, which are spouts placed in trees for tapping.
For the March 14 open house, there will be a program in the environmental education center on the cultural and natural history of maple sugaring followed by a short walk to the sugar shack and sugar bush to experience making of maple syrup. People should dress for the weather. The Rolosons of Troy will have maple products for sale including syrup, candies, cookies and maple cream.
Commission Assistant Director Jon Beam holds programs for schools, home-schooled students and other groups. For more information, contact JBeam@MontourRec.com.