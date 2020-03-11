DANVILLE — Second-graders in a Danville Primary School class incorporated learning with pizza-making.
Allison Abrahims, student-teacher from Bloomsburg University in teacher Megan Geise's class, came up with the idea.
Besides the 22 students putting together pizzas recently, they also sharpened their writing, reading and math skills.
Wearing chefs hats, aprons and blue gloves, they assembled four pizzas adding sauce, cheese and pepperoni.
Alexa Emanuel, 7, said she has made pizza at home with cheese and pepperoni.
The students wrote stories about making pizza before they worked on the pizzas, which were baked in the school cafeteria and then brought to the class for them to eat.
"She created activities for the entire day centering around pizza. She created these all herself and incorporated the subjects," Geise said of Abrahims, who is majoring in early childhood education and special education. She has been her student teacher since August.
"I wanted to provide a fun day for learning and it was a great day to introduce fractions," Abrahims said.
Parent volunteers assisted.