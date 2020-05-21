Alaina and Ella McDonough miss their friends, their classmates, their school activities.
Not that they mind spending more time with Mom and Dad, especially Mom, who is with them every day to make sure they get their schoolwork done online.
Elizabeth McDonough, who lives with her husband and daughters in Mahoning Township, is also a teacher. She has been helpful to Alaina, 11, a fifth-grader at Liberty Valley Intermediate School, and Ella, 6, in first grade at the Danville Primary School, when they do their schoolwork.
Brandon Long, of Danville, is home with his two young daughters helping them while his wife works as a sign language interpreter. He teaches third grade at the Carl G. Renn Elementary School in the East Lycoming School District. He is teaching online these days.
Erin Hayes also is fortunate, she said, to be home with her children — boys in first and third grades and a 3-year-old daughter.
"I'm a full-time mom, so I'm fortunate I'm able to focus on them," said Hayes, who lives in Mahoning Township.
These parents and their spouses are treading into new territory with schools shut down for the final months and stay-at-home orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the students miss their friends and teachers and some families are feeling cabin fever, students and their parents alike are finding they are enjoying more family time together.
Some teachers have been providing online lessons in the Danville Area School District since March 16, said school district Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
"Most teachers worked through training for Google Suites to best address distance learning," Boyle said. "All teachers were providing instruction by April 6. Two weeks of materials were sent home on March 13 for grades K-6. High school and middle school students had continued assignments using their Chromebooks."
She said that since most teachers had not participated using Google Classroom and other Google Suites programs, administrators assigned them to participate in training and provided them with professional development to prepare them to give quality distance learning.
Differing support levels
Students were graded for the third quarter, but the grading is pass/fail in the fourth quarter.
"Using pass/fail was a way to work around students who did not have or had spotty internet access," the superintendent said. "We live in a rural area in which internet is not available in some places. Also, students in our district have differing levels of support — some parents were still working and others were not."
This is the last week for new schoolwork. Teachers will review material next week.
McDonough feels fortunate because she has teaching experience.
"I'm a substitute teacher for the district," said McDonough, 37. "I was covering emotional support."
She said she was doing distance learning with her students until she was finished substituting on April 30. She said her experience helped when she was assisting her first-grader, while her older daughter worked more independently.
McDonough said Ella watches videos, completes worksheets. Alaina has to submit homework.
"They both do live sessions every day with their teacher," McDonough said.
"I don't like it because it's harder at home than at school," Ella said.
She said her teacher helps her "a little more than Mom does."
Long, 36, said he also is able to help his girls, Evangeline, 7 1/2, a primary school first-grader, and Iris, 5, who was attending Lutz Pre-School until March 13. Still, it is challenging.
"This is our first time homeschooling," he said.
They work on a schedule, and the girls know not to disturb Dad when he is teaching his class from his computer on the back enclosed porch of their home.
"I like online school better," Evangeline said. "I can get my school done. I like being around Iris and Fuzzy (the family cat)."
Iris likes being at home with her family, too.
"I like homeschooling," said Iris, who doesn't take actual online classes. "I get to spend my time with my growlies (stuffed animals)."
"Iris learned to ride without training wheels during the pandemic," Michelle Long said.
The family living in town and riding their bikes together helps fend off cabin fever.
"We can ride our bikes to Rita's," Michelle said.
Losing in-person contact
Gianna Evancho, a first-grade teacher at the primary school, said one of the biggest challenges of online school for many teachers has been losing in-person interactions with students.
"Moving to online learning has weakened our ability to 'read the kids' or get a feel for how they are grasping concepts to guide our instruction," Evancho said. "It is very hard to pick up on the social cues and body language of young learners through small screens. It is also hard not being with the students to talk them through some of their 'struggles' as you notice their emotions in the classroom. I know I really miss exchanging smiles, high fives and hugs."
Erin Hayes, 38, is with her three kids daily at home. Benjamin, 9, is in third grade, and Noah, 7, is in first. Daughter Julia, 3, goes to pre-school and is not in online school.
"They definitely miss regular school," Hayes said. "They miss their friends. Both have phenomenal teachers."
She said, though, "It's a struggle to keep them motivated. They have their toys."
She said that fortunately, Benjamin is very independent.
They typically spend two to three hours a day on schoolwork. Both have daily Zoom meetings with their classes for about 30 minutes, their mother said.
Noah had daily meetings for several weeks, while Benjamin started the daily class last week, meeting with his math and language arts teachers.
Hayes feels like her sons are learning, but, "I'm not sure how it compares to what they were learning in school."
"It is fun," Noah said.
Benjamin expressed frustration over not being able to get a quick answer from his teacher.
"You have to wait for the teacher to answer," he said.
In addition to overseeing the boys, Erin Hayes also does activities with Julia.
"Housework does not go away," Hayes said. "In fact, it's worse."
Her husband, Ray, 47, is a physician who works different schedules.
"It's nice in that there are some weekdays we can get to do things as a family," she said.
They were planning a walking tour of Danville based on information from Benjamin's teacher.
What Ella McDonough likes best about online school is "probably being with my mom." She misses "my friends, my teacher, especially my last year's teacher."
"I like being at school a lot better because it's a little bit easier," her sister Alaina said.
If she has a question for her teacher, she must email or send it via classroom chat rather than just raise her hand.
"I miss being able to see my friends and my teacher," Alaina added.
Their mother said the students also miss all the extras at school, such as extracurricular activities and end-of-school year field trips.
"We were supposed to go to Knoebels," Alaina said.
Alaina, who will enter middle school in the fall, did feel like she learned.
"I feel like there's kind of been a lot of review," she said. "I learned a lot in my enrichment class."
To which Ella added, "I'm just really smart and I'm not learning anything."
Their dad, John McDonough, 37, said when online school started, teachers weren't covering new material.
"Now, I think, they're teaching new topics," he said.
Elizabeth McDonough credited the teachers for staying connected and calling students to check on them.
"They're all available if (students) need help," she said.
"I know many of us have been working with our students in individualized online sessions or phone calls to provide tailored support on assignments," Evancho said.
Boyle said students have been participating in online school and teachers are tracking attendance and work completion. Teachers make attempts to contact the child, which is usually successful. When a student has not interacted for several days the guidance department is notified and contact is made through emails, phone calls and home visits, if needed.
When they are not doing schoolwork, the McDonough girls are playing games, such as tether ball or baking or some other activity.
Their mother said that because the girls are active in sports, dance and other activities, staying at home was a big adjustment.
"But we're doing more family stuff," she said.
Since their dad is working, the girls are very happy to see him when he comes home.
"I usually do get — I always get — a pretty warm welcome when I come home," John McDonough said.
"I can't give the teachers enough credit," Elizabeth McDonough said. "They are working very hard. They all offered to do private sessions."