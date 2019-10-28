Students receive free dictionaries

DANVILLE — Despite being able to look things up on the Internet, students love dictionaries, Danville Rotary Club treasurer Reed Fisher said.
He presented free students' dictionaries from the Dictionary Project to third-graders at St. Joseph School recently. The club also distributed free dictionaries to third-graders at Liberty Valley Intermediate School.
St. Joseph third-grade teacher Marcie Wintersteen said the dictionaries will be great when her students start projects about states in the U.S. They will each research a state "for all kinds of information. It will be a great resource. The kids will love it," she said.
Carly Miller, 8, said the dictionaries "are very useful and I'm very glad to have it."
Miranda Behm, 8, already looked up the first state to be part of the United States. It was Delaware, she said. The students previously found in the dictionary that Pennsylvania was the second state admitted to the union.
Fisher told the students Rotary International helps provide educational materials to students. Rotary International also sponsors a big project to provide clean water to people in the world, he said.
Besides words and definitions, the 540-page dictionaries contain lots of cool stuff, he said.
He had the kids look up the word polio and he read the definition of it as a disease causing a virus that affects the nervous system that can result in paralysis. He said the disease affects mostly children and Rotary International has been trying hard the past 40 years to wipe out polio in the world. Babies and young children in the U.S. are vaccinated against the disease, he said.
In the last 30 years, there were more than 350,000 polio cases in the world, he said.
Last year, the number of polio cases in the world totaled 33, Fisher said. He said Rotary International members were excited on Thursday, which was World Polio Day, that Nigeria would be removed from the list of countries with polio since it hadn't had a case in three years. Polio remains in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said.
He asked the students when they went home to locate those two countries on the map of Asia on page 462 and to color those countries.
Pennsylvania can be found on page 451 with information that lists the state bird as the ruffed grouse, Fisher said.
The dictionaries also have information about sign language and braille, Fisher said.
The longest word in the English language, with more than 1,900 letters, can be found on page 373, he said. The word relates to a scientific term, he said.