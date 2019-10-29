DANVILLE — St. Joseph School students and art teacher Laura Knorr remembered the late Bob Ross on his birthday by portraying him and participating in a painting lesson from one of his PBS shows.
Knorr said this was the first year they observed his birthday, which was Tuesday.
She wore a wig and a beard along with jeans and a denim shirt similar to what Ross sported.
"We will start with happy trees," she told students, some of whom wore Ross-like wigs and beards and denim.
"We will follow along," she said. Knorr started the program and students painted using acrylic paint.
According to Google, Ross was a painter, an art instructor and TV host of "The Joy of Painting" that aired from 1983-94. He died at age 52 in 1995.