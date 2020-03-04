DANVILLE — About 200 second-graders at Danville Primary School will create and paint interactive designs on the playground.
They are working with Gail Jones, artist in residency from Muncy Valley. She visited Thursday and will visit today. She will return later in March for a planning session.
Students will paint the designs in late spring, said Jes Noel, school art educator and social media director.
On Thursday, which was Jones' third visit to the school, students voted on designs they created. Principal John Bickhart, Noel and Jones chose the strongest three designs from each class. Jones said the nine top designs will be painted on the playground pavement.
Noel said the images that weren't chosen can be used as fillers on the playground.
One of the classes chose a snake track, which Jones had them start to copy with a pencil. The design will be enlarged, put on a grid and it will be colored.
During her visit the previous week, students chose words to describe their designs and then drew the images.
The snake design will contain 26 rectangles representing the letters of the alphabet.
Jones said the students will also learn to work in teams.
The designs will include games and learning, which teachers will be able to work skills into, she said.
"They will be for play and for learning support," said Jones, who serves with the artist in residency program of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
Second-grader Davon Bisong, 9, said he is looking forward to drawing the snake image on the playground.