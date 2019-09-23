DANVILLE — Danville Area High School students celebrated homecoming in various ways, including an annual outdoor carnival.
Members of various school organizations set up stands to sell food and drinks and organized games to raise money for their groups.
"You get all the classes mixed in together," senior Colby Beaver said. The event was sponsored by the Student Government Association Friday for the approximately 650 students.
Key Club Adviser Rebecca Readler said they were selling snacks and drinks. Readler said anything that was left over would be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Junior Ben Bulger, secretary of the Class of 2021, said they set up a pie-in-the-face stand to pelt whipped cream pies at the class officers. They were also selling snow cones and organized a game to toss a ping pong ball into a bucket.
Another stand benefited students participating in an Ecuador trip in June. Biology teacher Sonia Crane said they hoped to raise money to cover the cost of the bus to the airport. Thirty-five students have signed up for the trip. They were selling buffalo chicken dip and a vegetarian dip.
Emily Morgan and Crane serve as advisers of the Class of 2020 and Morgan is adviser for the Student Government Association.
The Class of 2022 was selling mac and cheese to benefit class activities, Adviser Katie Huber said.
Senior Megan Fitzpatrick, who visited the stand, said the carnival was a lot of fun and "a way of getting the school together and fundraising."
For freshmen, Brenden Haas and Sarah Hilkert, both 14, it was their first experience.
"It's pretty cool," Sarah said.
"I think it's good for homecoming and good for the students," Brenden said.
Other stands included the Spanish Club sponsoring ping pong and smoothies; forensics club with sports drinks and water; the literary magazine with alphabet cookies; the Class of 2020 with water and soda; PLANET, an environmental club, with corn hole; student government with Jenga and a coffee sack race; the Class of 2022 with a tug of war; and National Honor Society, which organized spike ball.
A ThinkBIG Walk was held Friday to raise money for the organization, which aids families of children with cancer.
Marcie Kitka, a physical education teacher, organized the event and Spirit Week. Students and faculty members were encouraged to dress for each day's theme. Faculty members could dress down each day for a donation.
Spirit Week included America Monday, tie dye Tuesday, wacky Wednesday, sport jerseys on Thursday and wearing the school colors of orange and purple on Friday.