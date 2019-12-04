DANVILLE — Five-year-old Gabriella Carodiskey got to shop Wednesday for her parents, grandmother, two sisters and her dog, Cinnamon.
She and other students at the Danville Primary School visited Santa's Secret Shoppe with help from volunteers from the home and school association.
"It's wonderful. The children love it and look forward to it every year. To see the little faces. They are so secretive and they want the gifts wrapped," said association President Kristin Reinheimer.
"My son Wells had a blast Tuesday," she said of her second-grader.
The shop was open Tuesday and Wednesday and will be open again Thursday.
Reinheimer said all students get to shop for the people on their list.
Parents give their children money for the presents. Donations are received for those in need.
The gifts include jewelry, footballs, toys, socks, ornaments, personalized mugs, pet toys and stuffed toys.
Second-grader Ashly Bostian, 8, said she chose gifts for her mom, dad and three brothers.
Melinda Cameron, 8, also in second grade, picked presents for her parents, her uncle, two aunts and her pappy. "I found a lot of stuff," said Melinda, who has shopped there before.
When the children were done shopping and volunteers wrapped their gifts, they did some coloring.