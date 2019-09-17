DANVILLE — Students, staff and alumni will celebrate Homecoming Weekend starting Friday at Danville Area High School.
A variety of activities will be held, including a carnival, a powder puff football game, a pep rally, a benefit walk, a king and queen crowning, the homecoming football game and a dance.
The Student Government Association will sponsor the annual carnival, which begins at noon Friday on the school grounds. Clubs and organizations set up games and stands to raise money to benefit students, said Assistant High School Principal Amy Willoughby. Students often dress in the school colors of orange and purple.
Paige Kupas and Nick Cera, members of the National Honor Society, said the society will set up a spike ball tournament. There is usually a cornhole stand and more.
Cera said homecoming is "celebrating Ironmen pride throughout the week and having a fun time at the dance."
A powder puff game, of junior girls versus senior girls playing football, will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the stadium. A pep rally will begin at 2:25 p.m. at the stadium.
During the first half of the day, a walk, to benefit ThinkBIG, which aids families with children with cancer, will be held on the track.
The walk will be in memory of high school student Mackenzie Riley who died of cancer. Physical education teacher Bill Freeman will organize students who will walk for an hour at a time. Students can participate by donating $10. Many classes, mostly English classes, will be asking for donations for the walk. Students can walk with their class and pay an additional $10 to get out of class for an hour.
A homecoming parade starts at 5 p.m. on Wall Street and proceeds along Franklin, Clinton, Orange, Wall and Liberty streets to Ironmen Lane. The parade will end at the stadium.
The high school marching band will lead the parade. The high school cheerleaders, clubs and second-graders from the Danville Primary School will also participate. Willoughby said they usually dress in Danville gear.
There won't be any floats this year due to time constraints since homecoming is early this year, she said.
The homecoming court, made up of seniors, will ride in cars and convertibles.
The band will play during halftime and the visiting Milton High School Band will entertain before the game at 6:30 p.m. The game is at 7 p.m.
The king and queen will be crowned during halftime.
The annual homecoming dance, sponsored by the National Honor Society, begins at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. "We get the DJ and fundraise to put on the dance," Cera, of the honor society, said. He expects 400-plus to attend.
This week was designated as Spirit Week with a special event each day, such as Twins Day where students dressed alike Tuesday, a Hawaiian theme Wednesday, pajama day Thursday and each class wearing a different color Friday. Seniors will wear black, juniors will wear orange, sophomores will wear purple and freshmen will wear white, Kupas said.
The Danville Area School District Alumni Association will hold its 13th annual luncheon at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Pine Barn Inn.
The late Dr. Christine Smull and Dean and Jane VonBlohn will be named Outstanding Alumni. William Lavage will receive the Honorary Alumnus Award.
Tickets are available at The Kiddie Korner Boutique, on Mill Street, the Danville Area Community Center or by contacting Sylvia Knorr at 570-854-9920. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.