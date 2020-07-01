DANVILLE — Nearly 13 percent of Danville Area sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12-graders who answered a survey — 71 students — revealed they had at some point seriously considered suicide.
About 24 percent of the 552 students said they had been bullied in school, 37.8 percent had used alcohol and 12.5 percent had used marijuana, according to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) conducted in those grades last fall.
High school Assistant Principal Amy Willoughby presented results of the survey to the school board last week. She said that out of 702 students eligible to take the survey, 552 valid surveys were submitted.
Of those Danville students who had used alcohol, about 31 percent said their parents provided it to them, something board member Jennifer Gurski said she found "alarming." At least 5.7 percent of the students engaged in binge drinking two weeks prior to the survey.
The survey is a way for school districts to look at students' social and emotional issues, their attitudes about school and their family dynamics to help students with those issues and with school.
"(The survey) will determine trends compared to previous years," Willoughby told the board.
The survey did include some positive information, though. It revealed about 45 percent of the students view schoolwork as meaningful and important, almost 48 percent said they enjoy being in school and 75 percent reported feeling safe in school.
The survey follows actions the board took in January to deal with serious concerns about students and their emotional health.
The board shortened the school day beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Then-Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said a survey at that time showed that 35 percent of students were dealing with anxiety, stress, depression and possible drug and alcohol problems. A middle school student also had taken his life, and Boyle said 10 students had been hospitalized during the school year for either suicide attempts or indications they were considering suicide.
In addition to shortening the school day, the board also hired Mike Brennan as a personalized learning teacher at the high school to work more closely with troubled students and build better relationships with them. He also was hired as Danville's football coach.
Gurski said then the changes would support mental health in the district.
"This is a huge need," Gurski said.
Boyle said at last week's meeting that part of the $385,239 in COVID-19 recovery money the district was receiving from the federal government could pay for another intervention specialist. District counselors also will continue to be available to help students struggling with issues.
Willoughby said the district also will partner with Geisinger's “Too Good for Drugs.”
According to the survey report, 1,135 out of 1,890 schools in the state participated last year.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Department of Education funded the survey.