DANVILLE — Perhaps more than at most school districts in the Valley, COVID-19 has impacted students in the Danville School District in very personal ways.
Besides the mitigation efforts imposed by the district to prevent transmission of the coronavirus at the schools, "many of the students in our classes have family members who are in the health care field, connected in some way to the Geisinger Medical Center," said Primary School Principal Amy Willoughby. "They come home every day to parents, relatives who have been on the front line during the pandemic."
An idea hatched by first-grade teacher June Heeter and school nurse Deann Kinsey seemed to perfectly capture the gratitude students have been feeling toward health care workers throughout this past year.
The idea began with a casual conversation in the hallway, Heeter said.
"Deann was talking to me about how she had been speaking to a nurse, and everything they had been going through at Geisinger," Heeter explained. "She (Deann) knew that I loved doing things to connect the school to the community. So I jumped on board with the idea of collecting snacks for Geisinger health care and service workers and sending them up there to lift their spirits at a time where they are working so hard and putting their lives at risk for us."
Heeter shot an email to Willoughby about sharing this idea with other schools, and the idea came back to District Superintendent Rick Boyle, who thought it was a great idea.
"When Amy spoke to me about the Geisinger Appreciation Project, I was thrilled that Mrs. Heeter and other teachers were looking to teach the children about being part of the greater community by acknowledging the work that the Geisinger employees were doing to combat COVID-19," Boyle said.
Community service is a concept that Danville Area School District is trying to incorporate into the curriculum and activities across the district, Boyle said. "That is why I suggested that we involve every building in the initiative. This project teaches many lessons including empathy, service, giving and kindness."
The district schools will be collecting items to share with Geisinger employees as a thank you for all they are doing at this time, Boyle said. Each school is taking a month: February was the primary school. This month, collections are being taken at Liberty Valley; April is the middle school and May, the high school.
At the primary school, it became a contest to see which class could collect the most items. Emily Ayers' second-grade class won, bringing in the most snacks.
The total schoolwide count was more than 6,300 individually wrapped snacks, Heeter said.
Heeter, Kinsey and others separated the food items as they came in. The plan was to transport the items to Geisinger this week, said Kinsey.
The recipients are anybody who works in health services, from health care workers to maintenance to food service, Willoughby said.
"To care for all the people who had COVID and their lengthy hospitalization ... everybody had to step up to the plate. We recognize how difficult a time it was," Kinsey said.
"For these little ones, sometimes they don't understand the abstract," Heeter said. "With COVID-19 they weren't sure what was going on. In my room I have a little girl whose mom is a nurse and she was worried a lot about her mother going to work.
"So we are showing the health care workers we are supporting them with kindness and love, like they show to us when we're sick. To let them know that we care for them. The kids embraced that."
Anyone interested in donating snacks can send them in with Liberty Valley students or drop them off at the school before Mar. 26.