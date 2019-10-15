MOORESBURG — The Liberty Valley Intermediate School will hold Red Ribbon Week next week.
The week is aimed at preventing drug use and abuse among kids.
The school will hold a Spirit Week and the homeroom at each grade level with the highest daily participation will be eligible for a drawing for ice cream treats on Oct. 29.
On Monday, students will wear red to show their support for the red ribbon, which signifies staying true to themselves and drug-free.
Tuesday will be "My Future is Bright." Students will sport neon clothing or the brightest clothes and sunglasses they can find.
Students will wear their favorite sports team gear on Wednesday for "Team Up Against Drugs."
Thursday will be "Ironmen Strong Against Drugs" and students will wear the school colors, orange and purple. They will also participate in the school's annual Fall Festival, which includes making large scarecrows to be displayed along the front of the school grounds.