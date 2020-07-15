DANVILLE – Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) was ranked the best health plan in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study of customers’ satisfaction with their commercial health plan.
The study, now in its 14th year, measures satisfaction among members of 149 health plans in 21 regions throughout the United States.
“This award is further demonstration — directly from our members — that GHP provides outstanding customer service,” said Kurt Wrobel, GHP’s president and chief executive officer. “Answering questions quickly and accurately, communicating clearly and providing coverage at competitive prices are all areas where we strive to do well every day. Thanks to our employees who provide this high level of service.”
Six key factors are examined through the study, including billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice. The study also measures several other key aspects of the experience and member engagement.
GHP achieved the highest score in the following factors: Cost, Information and Communication, Billing and Payment.
—THE DAILY ITEM