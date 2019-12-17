COOPER TWP. — Suez and Danville borough have expressed interest in purchasing the Cooper Township sewer system, township authority Chairman John Houston said.
Houston responded Monday night to a question by township supervisor-elect Chris Pfaff to identify entities interested in buying the system.
"To the best of our knowledge, Suez hasn't dropped out. I sent them another email today asking to respond if interested," Houston said.
Pfaff said he favors the township renegotiating the existing contract it has with Danville to treat township sewage.
Township Secretary-Treasurer Paula Heimbach said the township will contact Danville officials for a better explanation of a $15,962 use fee that was charged to the authority.
Pfaff asked who in the township would negotiate with Suez and Danville borough. Houston answered that it would be the authority's solicitor, John DeWald. Authority member Roger Welliver said Suez hasn't come up with a dollar amount for the township system.
Welliver said Danville came up with figures the township wasn't happy with. He said it could take a year before everything was negotiated.
Township supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little said interested entities aren't going to do anything until the township publicly advertises for bids for the township system. He said Mahoning Township had its water and sewer systems appraised before seeking bids. Suez owns the Mahoning system. "Ours is all new," he said.
Authority inspector Jason Smith said the township lacks 40 percent of customers connected to the system.
Change in fees approved
The authority also approved a change in fees for restaurants, taverns and clubs providing partial service, which are those open fewer than 12 hours a day. The change would apply to Seidel's Mardi Gras in the township. The restaurant will be charged .5 equivalent dwelling units (EDU) for every 12 seats, which is half of what the authority initially charged Seidel's.
Smith said the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA originally was charged for 2.5 EDUs based on the number of employees. It will be charged for five EDUs that will include animal waste and the SPCA's surgery center next to the shelter.
He said a detail store, on Montour Boulevard, whose owner indicated it would be vacant, should be charged for 3.5 EDUs and was billed for one EDU as vacant. The authority voted to charge the business for the additional 2.5 EDUs monthly. Smith said the owner was aware of this.
He reported there were 92 connections to the system including nine customers who paid, but aren't connected. Tap-in fees haven't been paid by 35 properties including 14 commercial and 21 residential customers, he said.
The authority agreed to meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month starting next year in the township building. The authority plans to add work sessions so it has more time to discuss matters.