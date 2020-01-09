It’s a sensitive topic. People don’t like to talk about it.
Talking about suicide — more specifically — teen suicide, could trigger more suicides, some say.
It is an uncomfortable topic.
Yet, kids are dying.
Now, fortunately, people are starting to talk.
Joanne Troutman, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said last week she learned of six cases of teenage suicide in about the past year in Montour, Snyder, Columbia and Lycoming counties.
She said the most shocking part is some of the cases involved kids age 12 or 13.
Sunbury American Legion Post 201 held a Teen Suicide Prevention Town Hall on Monday night. Earl Bennett, post chaplain and deputy commander of the 17th District, put the topic on the top of the list of community initiatives the post could take on.
“When we lose a teenager, they really haven’t even begun to live. That, to me, is totally unacceptable,” Bennett said.
At the forum, which about 30 people attended, Shikellamy Middle School student Alexa Cox said suicide is a problem among her peer group, many of whom she said are “stressed out, bullied or are just depressed.”
Members of the LGBTQ community are five times as likely to die by suicide because of rejection, said Darcy Decker, coordinator of the Danville Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays group.
“Be that one accepting adult,” she said.
Making connections is critical for teens, many of whom are battling loneliness, said Selinsgrove Area School counselor Lynn Aurand.
Gwen Purcell, of Sunbury, said what teens need most is to be empowered.
The Sunbury resident said she at one time contemplated ending her life because of the abuse she faced at home and the bullying she endured at school.
“Kids that are being abused do not know what to do and do not know what to feel,” Purcell said. “We have to empower these children that it’s okay not to be okay.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will release a youth mental health strategy later this month. Troutman said the 15-page plan includes challenges and recommendations. The plan will be accompanied by a separate public policy agenda.
An estimated 60 members of a United Way task force worked to develop the plan for nearly a year, Troutman said.
“The message we’re trying to send is there’s really no one issue or person to blame. There’s no blame to be had. This is a really complex and challenging issue,” Troutman said.
Troutman said anyone in immediate need of help with a mental health crisis can text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
It’s a topic we can’t ignore. Without any certain answers, we don’t know the whys or how to fix it.
One thing is true, though. The problem will not go away on its own.