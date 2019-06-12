DANVILLE — Girls are learning about princesses through stories, dance, crafts and more.
Twenty-one girls ages 3 to 8 are participating in princess camp through Friday at the Catherine Treon School of Dance, at 599 Mill St.
On Wednesday, they studied Merida from the movie "Brave," said owner Morgan Kerstetter. Treon started the camp, held twice a year, some time ago. Kerstetter continued it after she purchased the business from Treon.
The girls, many wearing their princess finery, painted shields with their names on them, decorated tarts that were seen in the movie, played games and learned Irish step dancing.
Participants need not be dance students for the classes, which accept up to 25 students, Kerstetter said.
"This is a fun and controlled environment," she said.
Amelia Shepherd, 4, painted a shield and said she "likes making pictures."
Brynleigh Lawrence, 4, decorated her tart with whipped cream, blueberry pie filling and sprinkles and then sampled it.
She said her favorite part of the camp is billowing, which student helper Paige Gray, 18, explained involves silky materials lifted up with the girls running through them.
Isla Kellett, 5, said she enjoys the games the most.
Stevie Spishock, of Stonington, brought her daughter, Addison Long, 3, to the camp for the first time. "She started dance in the fall and we decided to come to camp here," she said. Addison likes dressing up the most. "It's wonderful," Spishock said.
The camp also featured Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," Fiona from "Shrek" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."
A second camp, to be held July 8-11. It will feature other Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Venellope from "Wreck-It Ralph," Tiana of "The Princess and the Frog" and Moana, Kerstetter said.
Participants can sign up by calling 570-259-7846.