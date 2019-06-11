DANVILLE — Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble actors led the Danville Child Development Center school-age summer camp program in some acting exercises.
Amy Rene Byrne led the exercises with assistance from Laurie McCants. Byrne said she serves as education director and is an actor with the ensemble. McCants is a director, a teacher and an actor with the group.
Byrne said she would be helping the children use their voices and their bodies to become characters. She had then hold their arms overhead to "be as big as you can be" and to lie on the gym floor to "be as small as you can be."
She also led them in moving as penguins, walking and talking in slow motion, jumping, speeding around, but not running into anyone else and walking as dinosaurs.
Center site supervisor Danielle Spaid said the camp will host other special programs this summer, including Geisinger's germ city, superheroes, a parent lunch and a program on Girl Scouts.