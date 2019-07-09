COOPER TWP. — Six-year-old Emily Campbell said monsters she drew were cool.
"I didn't know which I would get," she said. Participants rolled dice to determine what body, eyes, mouth and ears their monster would have.
"I like them. You never know what you're going to get next," said Skylar Young, 7.
They participated in a visit Monday by the Art Cart, of The Exchange in Bloomsburg, at the Bloom Road location of the Danville Child Development Center. In all, 40 children from the summer school-age program drew monsters.
Pierce McDonnell, 9, said he enjoyed drawing the monsters and coloring them with colored pencils.
Heather Beagle, of the Art Cart, said visits are free to nonprofits.
Center Site Supervisor Danielle Spaid said the cart will be visiting Mondays except Aug. 5. "The Art Cart has been here before for the after-school program on Tuesdays during the school year," she said.
Beagle said she visits nursing homes, preschools, daycares and after-school programs. The cart was present at Danville's Spring Fling and Art Fest in Bloomsburg and will be at Agape's Palooza.
The cart serves Montour and Columbia counties through grants and donors. Projects are tailored to fit the size and age of the group.
Projects include painting, drawing, cut-out paper and sculpture. For more information, call 570-317-2596 or visit ExchangeArts.org.