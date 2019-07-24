WASHINGTONVILLE — Nine-year-old David Nemoianu liked discovering that ancient world cultures mixed with each other and created other cultures.
He and 16 other youngsters, ages 5 to 12, are attending history camp this week at the Montour Preserve, where they are studying the Incas, the Mayans and the Aztecs, said Betsy Finn, who is teaching them along with Dan Franks. She teaches kindergarten at St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten and he teaches history and social studies in the Shikellamy School District.
On Wednesday, the students finished making masks from beans, which was one of the native foods of the Incas. They learned that in the Inca culture, men and women were considered equal.
They found out the Mayans had the only written language in the Americas with more than 800 characters and that they lived in city states, each of which had its own king and royal family.
When playing in the creek at the preserve, the kids portrayed warring city states by stealing rocks from each other, said Sammy Madara, 9.
"I am enjoying a lot of the nature," said Wells Reinheimer, 7.
They later used rocks from the creek to paint Mayan pictographs.
While 10-year-old Savannah Notz said she enjoys learning about ancient times, she said she "loves the creek. It's so much fun. we built a whole dam in a day."
Henry Cotner, 9; Nemoianu and Isaiah Sundaresan, 8, played a board game with beans as dice. They counted the dots on the beans to determine how far they would move.
"They learned that every culture in the world plays games — whether it's 3,000 years ago or 50 years ago — it's a common thread," Finn said.
Finn hosted a math and science camp last week for 28 students at the preserve.