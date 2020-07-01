Danville Area Arts, formerly Danville Arts Council, will host the Summer Concert Series in Memorial Park on Tuesdays in July and August starting Tuesday.
The Summer Concert Series will feature a range of musicians over the course of five dates in July and August. The concert series will take place on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Memorial Park starting on Tuesday and ending on Aug. 4. The lineup of musicians includes Bob Richardson (July 7), Strawberry Ridge (July 14), The Becky Blue Band (July 21), Such & Such (July 28), and Uptown Music Collective's CL & The Blues Company (Aug. 4) in collaboration with The Exchange. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on in the park.
“We are thrilled to once again have a wide range of talented musicians gracing our outdoor stage this summer,” says John Brady, artistic director of the Summer Concert Series and director of Zing Productions. “We thank our lucky stars that our county has moved into the green phase, which allows us to once again gather to experience and to celebrate music together.”
Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 virus, there will be several changes made to the series for the health and safety of artists and audience members. Masks should be worn and social distancing guidelines should be followed. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be postponed. There will be no public restrooms available during the event.
Danville Area Arts is a subcommittee of the Danville Business Alliance with a mission to promote and support regional art, artists and artistic culture for the citizens of Danville. The organization went through a renaming process over the past few months in order to discover the best name to represent them. Members of the organization crafted a new vision statement as well.
“We endeavor to fortify the cultural health of our community through the unique experience of the arts. We strive to create and to advocate for events, spaces, and other opportunities for artists and arts participants in Danville and neighboring areas. We aim to forge and nurture alliances with artists, arts organizations, local businesses and schools, to provide artists and arts participants of all ages and experience levels the chance to engage in the arts.”
Comprised of volunteer members from the community, Danville Area Arts partners with other community organizations to host or participate in events throughout the year, including the Summer Concert Series, ABC Fashion Show, Danville Area Arts Gallery, and Movie Nights at the Booth Theatre. The work of Danville Area Arts is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Community Partnerships, and Geisinger, among others.
To learn more about Danville Area Arts, visit danvilleareaarts.org or facebook.com/danvilleareaarts/.
For more information about the Summer Concert Series, contact artistic director John Brady at 570-441-5873 or zingproductionspa@gmail.com. For more information about Danville Area Arts, contact David A. Miller, Chair, at danvilleareaarts@gmail.com or (646) 541-6135.